Three Things Learned From Bayern Munich’s 4-1 Win Against Arminia Bielefeld

The reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich returned to action this weekend against newly promoted side Arminia Bielefeld with a commanding 4-1 scoreline; with a brace from Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski.

That said, let’s take a look at three things learned from this encounter:

Robert Lewandowski is the world’s best player.

The last time Robert Lewandowski took the field in a Bayern Munich shirt, He scored four goals in Bayern's 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin. Today, against Arminia Bielefeld, Lewandowski nearly nabbed his second hat trick in consecutive games; however, he had to settle for just two goals and an assist. Let's not forget that he also hit the crossbar and nearly picked up another assist on Müller's first goal.

When you couple his performances for club and country (Lewandowski scored two goals and had an assist with Poland over the international break.), all Lewandowski does is perform at an elite level. With seven goals and three assists to his name in the league so far this season after only four games, he’s on track to break his goal record of 34 from last season.

Thomas Müller is the world’s second-best player.

Thomas Müller is irreplaceable. A few coaches have tried, but they haven’t had success after moving him from the central attacking midfield area. They’ve moved on, but he stays. With three goals and four assists to his name to start this Bundesliga season, Müller is well on his way to one of the best years in his long career.

But Müller has also tallied 16 key passes and 20 chances created in the first four matches of the season. He’s clearly cemented his place among the all-time greats to wear a Bayern shirt, and if it wasn’t for the exploits of Lewandowski, all we would be talking about was Müller. In all honesty, Müller is the second-best player in the world.

Things are about to heat up for Bayern Munich.

Today’s win against Bielefeld marked the second of eight games in 23 days for Bayern. Of course, it’s not eight games against world-beaters, but they don’t have to be when you’re playing so many in such a short period of time. Crazy things can happen.

With wins against Düren and Bielefeld under their belt, the Bavarians now turn to a midweek home clash in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid. This is arguably the most important match in the Group Stage, as a win here will give Bayern the leg-up in winning the group heading into the December return match in Spain. Trips to Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg are also slated for these next.

There are also three Bundesliga matches during this time against Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Köln, and Borussia Dortmund. While Köln shouldn’t be a challenge, Dortmund are usually tough and Frankfurt can surprise you.

The last four matches in this stretch take place in twelve days, and every single one of them will be away from the Allianz Arena. Four straight trips to Moscow, Köln, Salzburg, and Dortmund.

In other news, Erling Haaland and Marco Reus came off the bench to combine for the only goal of the game as Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim for the first time in six meetings.

Despite Hoffenheim missing top scorer Andrej Kramaric and Haaland starting on the bench for Dortmund, both sides came flying out of the blocks. Mijat Gacinovic beat Marwin Hitz to Robert Skov’s teasing cross but couldn’t get his sliding effort on target, while Jadon Sancho’s attempted lob of Oliver Baumann didn’t quite come off. A head injury forced Lukasz Piszczek off early on, and Lucien Favre was forced to reshuffle by bringing on Thomas Delaney.

As per stats collated from Flaming Hairdryer, Dortmund, however, controlled possession at the PreZero Arena against a Hoffenheim side happy to work on the counter-attack. BVB’s attack, made up of Sancho, Julian Brandt and Gio Reyna, finally began to click at the end of the first half: the American had a shot cleared off the line by Skov before Thomas Meunier glanced a header off the crossbar from a Reyna corner. Brandt would have had a simple finish to make had he controlled Sancho’s powerful pass just before the break, but neither side was able to break the deadlock through the first half.

Dortmund’s control of the ball continued into the second half, but chances dried up for both sides with defences winning the day. Reus and Haaland came on for BVB just after the hour mark, and the substitutes combined to make the desired impact for Favre’s side. With less than 15 minutes to play, Reyna’s flick on from a long ball sent Haaland in on goal and with Baumann closing down, the Norwegian passed across goal for Reus to slot home calmly.

The game opened up after that opener and Haaland came within inches of scoring one himself after a lovely pass from Raphael Guerreiro, before he hit the outside of Baumann’s right post just moments after Christoph Baumgartner had fluffed a chance at the other end. England U21 international Ryan Sessegnon came on for his Hoffenheim debut late on but Dortmund remained on top, and could have added to their total before the full-time whistle.

Real 6 talking points from Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund’s match:

Reus scored his first goal off the bench in the Bundesliga since March 2014.

Dortmund recorded their first win over Hoffenheim in six league matches.

Dortmund have not drawn any of their last 21 matches in all competitions, dating back to December 2019 and a 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig.

In 2019/20, Hoffenheim beat Dortmund home and away in a single season for the first time (2-1 and 4-0).

Dortmund have restricted the opposition to a league-low 23 shots on their goal so far this term.

Haaland has been involved in six of Dortmund’s eight Bundesliga goals so far this season, with four goals and two assists.

Borussia Dortmund returns to action in the mid-week UEFA Champions League as they travel across Europe to Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio on Tuesday night.

Lazio and Borussia Dortmund have only met twice previously, with Dortmund eliminating Lazio over two legs in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup quarter-final (0-1, 2-0). In the UEFA Champions League, the Serie A side have only faced the BVB’s in two previous campaigns – they drew each group matches with Bayer Leverkusen in 1999/00, while they won at home and lost away against Werder Bremen in 2007/08, again in the group stage. On the road, Borussia Dortmund have not been lucky in Serie A. The BVB have lost each of their last three away UEFA Champions League matches in Italy – their last away win there was against AC Milan back in March 2003 with Jan Koller scoring the winner in a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Lazio, on the other hand, are making their first appearance in the UEFA Champions League since the 2007/08 season, when they were eliminated at the group stage. Furthermore, no player has registered more appearances, 31, in the competition for Lazio than their current boss Simone Inzaghi while the Italian gaffer is also the club’s top scorer in the competition with 15 goals to his name.

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund come into this clash following on from a 0-1 Bundesliga 1 win to beat Hoffenheim in their last fixture. Lazio, on the other hand, won’t want a repeat of their last result here after a 3-0 Serie A defeat last time out to Sampdoria.

We envisage that Lazio certainly have the ability to find the net against this Borussia Dortmund team, but a single goal may not be good enough. We are therefore anticipating a narrow 1-2 winning margin for Borussia Dortmund when all is said and done.