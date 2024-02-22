Battery Backup: Your Key to Resilience During Power Outages

Thousands of households in Australia encounter massive power outages annually due to extreme weather events or natural disasters. Another primary reason for experiencing such deficits is the shutdown of numerous coal power plants, which is expected to rise further in the coming years.

These circumstances call for a long-term solution that helps deal with the challenges faced during extended power cuts. Fortunately, Jackery offers you a reliable, high-quality home solar battery with a clear goal to facilitate families at the time of emergency blackouts. Keep on reading as we discuss these details in the following article.

Assistance from Home Backup Battery in Power Outages

The home backup battery systems become a doorway to convenience and comfort when the power transformers trip without warning. Below are a few points on how they can provide much-needed assistance during power outages.

1. Medical Equipment

The healthcare industry has developed to the point where most people now prefer to nurse their ailing family members at home. This med-tech revolution has caused a 6% surge in the Australian medical devices market, as many people with chronic illnesses depend on home-based assistive medical technology.

The at-home medical equipment includes everything from oxygen or infusion pumps to home dialysis machines or ventilators. However, sudden power outage bursts can deteriorate the situation for those needing a constant power supply to survive.

To address this problem, you can install a battery backup at your house to keep the medical equipment functional when the grid goes down. It is also the most reliable option due to unlimited power storage and a super quiet operating system that is well suited to the patients.

2. Communication Equipment

Harsh weather patterns such as severe lightning, heat waves, or windstorms are the leading causes of abrupt power outages. However, many telecommunication networks in Australia require a steady power supply for uninterrupted connectivity. Those mobile networks or landlines will not work during intense power failures, putting the locals out of connection.

In addition, your cell phones or other usable devices are often too undercharged to use during prolonged electricity outages, which is also an immediate cause of interrupted communication.

In this case, the home backup battery is the only dependable solution to acquire seamless signal connectivity. Considering that your phone and internet modem both will require a continuous power supply to handle the loss of service.

3. Heating Equipment

Depending on the region, more than half of the energy consumption in Australian homes goes into heating or cooling indoors. The long duration of power outages can disrupt these equipment, causing general inconvenience or even risking the lives of young or elderly with serious health issues.

Furthermore, many gas heaters, furnaces, or ovens don’t work when the grid stops working indefinitely, as they count on electricity to ignite the gas burner. That’s where solar generators with standalone batteries can help power the essential circuits for hours or a few days based on the storage capacity.

The Significance of Incorporating Backup Batteries into Emergency Plans During Power Outages

Read the following points to understand the significance of backup batteries and how they counter long-duration power outages.

1. Ensuring Continuity of Critical Operations

Australia’s central cities are on the verge of experiencing frequent power outages as more than 60% of coal power stations will retire in the coming years, as reported by InQueensLand. These outage forecasts emphasize the significance of backup battery systems for sustaining continuity in workflow for homeowners.

This emergency preparedness saves tons of downtime, allowing critical machines to operate without unnecessary disruption or delayed completion of tasks. As a result, people can keep their machines on, and the chances of possible losses decline to zero.

2. Protection of Sensitive Electronics

People living in the southern regions of Australia are at higher risk of floods or other climatic catastrophes, which increases the odds of potential power outages. These sudden voltage surges can stress the utility power systems and cause damage to sensitive electronics such as stereos, refrigerators, computers, or home security equipment.

However, a smooth transition from the grid to backup battery installations can efficiently provide surge protection during an electricity blackout. This way, you can safeguard vital assets for an extended time while avoiding financial losses.

3. Safety and Convenience During Outages

Power outages can interfere with daily life comfort in many ways, leading to issues such as:

Food spoilage

Cooling/heating equipment failure

Communication interruption

Security alarm dysfunction

Collapse of essential medical devices

Backup batteries installed in homes are the ultimate option to counter such situations — promising safety, convenience, and peace of mind amid the power crisis.

4. Potential Cost Savings

Besides providing 24/7 comfort, an uninterrupted power supply also provides economic benefits. Because sudden voltage surges can damage machinery or sensitive home appliances, it doubles the maintenance cost associated with repair or upgrade. By incorporating a backup battery, you can control the risk and save your finances in time to come.

Here’s a pro tip: Invest in solar-powered backup sources instead of standard batteries to contribute toward a green environment with a reduced carbon footprint.

Maintenance Guidelines for Backup Battery

After installing the battery backup for homes, a routine inspection is necessary to avoid glitches and ensure a robust power output. Here are a few essential guidelines for helping you maintain your power backup sources.

1. Proper Storage Environment

Temperature fluctuations can harm the sensitive machinery incorporated in the battery systems. Therefore, saving the batteries from harsh (too hot or too cold) environments is fundamental to maximize their efficiency and minimize the risk of damage. Consider finding a lofty space with a controlled temperature spectrum for optimal results.

2. Regular Inspection and Testing

Leaking batteries or damaged wires can be a nuisance in the long run if not taken seriously after initial notice. Ensure a routine inspection of your batteries (once or twice a week) and replace them after a few years for steady power outputs.

Here’s how you can examine your backup batteries for long-term maintenance:

Inspect the top area (if it’s clean or full of debris)

Check for the signs of overheating

Look for possible wear or damage

Take the voltage reading using a multimeter

Contacting a professional to examine the battery systems every six months is advisable as they are more aware of the ins and outs and can recommend better solutions in case of inconvenience.

3. Regular Cleaning

Dirt accumulating over the batteries can drop their efficiency over time. You can grab a clean and soft cloth to gently wipe the dust or moisture from the panel to restore its original surface.

Choose the Best Battery Backup for Your Home with Jackery

Investing in the right battery backup for home is crucial to keep your appliances running amid sudden power outages. However, the choice of backup can vary depending on your electricity consumption needs and financial budget. Here are the two ideal Jackery power backup solutions to meet your domestic needs during an electricity crisis.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro

With a ternary lithium battery, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro has a power storage capacity lasting about three months after the initial charge. Whether you go camping or need power during an outage, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is the ultimate option to back up your electricity needs in every situation.

Further, it can power up to 93% of appliances, charging them within 1 or 2.5 hours maximum. Other notable features of this solar generator include a power station with BMS (battery management system) and an IP65 waterproof solar panel.

Features of Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro

1. Battery

The battery can work overdrive in case of prolonged power outages due to its 1,002Wh capacity with an ultra-long standby time.

2. Design

Weighing 11.5 kg, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is lightweight, making in-home storage convenient compared to the same industry products. The near-noiseless design of the generator provides you with a volume as low as 46 dB without a significant release of polluting fumes around the home environment. In addition, its dual 100W power delivery streamlines the rapid charging of devices when the power trips without notice.

3. Recharging Time

The maximum power point technology (MPPT) incorporated in Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro guarantees 99% solar charging efficiency with charging times based on varying conditions. You can fully recharge its battery in 1.8 hours with an AC adapter, 12 hours with a car outlet, and 9 hours with two SolarSaga 80W solar panels.

4. Output Ports

2X AC outputs (230V, 1000W), 2X USB-A outputs (Quick Charge 3.0, 18W max), and 2X USB-C outputs (100W max).

5. Usage Capacity

The Solar Generator 1000 Pro has a two-year warranty but harbours a usage capacity of more than ten years if maintained according to the guidelines.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is ideal during emergency power outages because of more than one reason. For one, it has a swift charging capacity with dual battery protection that ensures 100% safety in natural disasters. A single button press enables you to access unlimited power output both indoors and outdoors.

You can leave the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro on standby for more than a year, and it will still retain the total usage frequency, making the investment valuable in the long run. Moreover, its 2,160Wh capacity and 4400W Peak AC outputs are a welcoming addition, particularly for handling extreme power outage events.

Features of Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

1. Battery

The lithium-ion battery (2,160Wh capacity) of Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro actively safeguards you against sudden voltage surges or short circuits.

2. Design

Incorporating user-friendly screen indicators (low battery or fault code signals), the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro not only optimizes the power output during electricity outages but also makes usage more manageable for everyone. Plus, it has a 30-dB super quiet design, adding to the comfortable experience.

3. Recharging Time

This solar power station can be fully charged in 5.5 hours with 6 SolarSaga 100W panels, 2 hours with an AC wall outlet, and 24 hours with a 12V car adapter. Thus, the product is adaptable and actively functions during long hours of load shedding.

Output Ports

2X AC outputs (230V, 2,200W), 2X USB-A outputs (Quick Charge 3.0, 18W Max), 2X USB-C outputs (100W Max), 1 carport (12V ⎓ 10A).

Usage Capacity

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro has a 3-year warranty (2 years extended warranty) that can last for 10+ years due to its powerful lithium battery and BMS.

Importance of Backup Batteries During Natural Disasters

Around 18 million Australian citizens residing in local government areas were impacted by at least one natural disaster in 2022. A significant portion of these people have faced nearly everything from mental health issues or mobility difficulties to severe power outages, impacting their productive lifestyle.

Backup batteries turn out to be helpful in such events as they provide you with:

Increased safety in times of emergency

Seamless workflow and support to infrastructure

Renewable energy storage for reduced dependency on fossils

Optimized energy consumption and reduced costs of maintenance

Final Thoughts

Power outages can hamper our domestic and business activities, resulting in tremendous safety risks in the affected areas. However, purchasing the right battery backup for the home is the only way to ensure a regular power supply in those times of uncertainty.

If you want emergency power solutions to prepare for an outage, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro and Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro are ideal options owing to their tremendous battery life and sustainable design. Not only do they provide you with uninterrupted voltage during power cuts, but they also help you play your part in promoting eco-friendliness.

