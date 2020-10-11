6 Basic Roof Maintenance Tips You Need to Know in 2020

Keeping your roof in its optimal condition is of the utmost importance, especially if it’s exposed to extreme weather. Replacing and fixing the roof is quite expensive, so it’s in your best interest to keep it properly maintained.

So, what are the best ways to take care of your roof? In this short guide, we’ll give you the top 6 tips to make the entire process easier for you!

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

1. Have a roof-care routine

One of the best ways to ensure the longevity of your roof is to have a maintenance routine. In this way, you’ll be able to notice any imperfections and defects on your roof before it’s too late. Don’t worry, though, as this routine doesn’t need to happen every day. Optimally, you’ll do this two times a year, once in the spring and once in the early autumn. Make sure to pick a sunny day to do it and remember to be thorough. It will take you just a couple of hours and you won’t have to worry about your roof getting damaged during the rainy summers or snowy and windy winters. Whatever you do, make sure to do this regularly, and never skip doing it.

Of course, if your roof goes through some unexpected weather conditions like a storm or a hurricane, you’ll have to make an irregular check-up. If you suspect there could be an issue on your roof, make sure to deal with it as quickly as possible, since ignoring the problem will just make it worse.

2. Prevention is better than cure

Many roofing issues can be dealt with simply by investing in preventive measures. This can save you a lot of money, time, and effort, especially in the long run. So what can you do to prevent the most common roof issues from happening? First, make sure to invest in your attic! Make sure it’s properly isolated to reduce the chances of mold formation on your roof. It will also keep your home warm during the winter, so you’ll save a lot on energy bills. It’s definitely a beneficial investment to make since it keeps your home warm and your roof sturdy.

3. Know how to recognize the issue

Knowing how to identify the problems is crucial to proper roof maintenance. Things you should look for include:

– Cracks and other deformities

– Missing roof tiles

– Dirt

– Moss

– Any damage to the chimney or pipes

These are pretty obvious and they should be dealt with as quickly as possible. Never ignore such issues since they will only get worse as time passes. Most of these are easy to fix, just make sure to stay safe and invest in the right tools.

Other than that, do not focus only on the roof’s outer appearance. The inner part of the roof is equally as important! Check for any unusual spots when you’re at home until it becomes a habit. Ensure your ventilation is working properly and that there are no obvious signs of insect damage.

4. Consult with the professionals

Sometimes, the damage on the roof can be too much for you to handle. If you’re not sure how to deal with it, it’s best that you seek some professional advice. Of course, you can also ask them for some useful maintenance tips!

So how to recognize a reliable professional? Well, look for a rich portfolio and years of experience in the roofing business.

For more information, you can visit https://oahu-roofing.com/.

All in all, it’s crucial to have a trustworthy roofing service on your speed dial! You never know when an emergency can happen, and it’s always good to have a quality roofing professional on your side.

5. Trim the nearby trees

You never know when a storm can hit, so make sure to keep the trees in your yard trimmed and safe to be around. Flying branches can do devastating damage to your roof so make sure to prevent this from happening!

Check for any unstable or rotting branches and make sure to get rid of them as soon as possible. Don’t leave anything to chance, as you’re bound to regret that later. Untrimmed and unstable trees don’t only pose danger to your roof but also to your entire property. The last thing you want during a heavy storm is your windows getting broken or your roof having cracks inside of it.

So, as previously said, prevention is better than cure! Keep those branches short and minimize any risks to your roof. This might be a bit time-consuming to do, but it’s definitely going to be worth it considering you’ll avoid having to deal with unnecessary repairs.

6. Remove the leaves

Removing the leaves from your roof, especially during the fall season, is extremely easy to do. Just leaving them there creates space for mold to grow, and we all know how dangerous can that be. So, after a particularly windy day, make sure to climb up and remove any leaves or dirt that got on your roof.

Cleaning your roof after it endured bad weather conditions can help it last longer and stay as sturdy as possible. It’s easy to do and it doesn’t require a lot of knowledge to be done properly. Still, it’s essential that you wear some kind of protective gear, because roofs can be slippery, and you certainly don’t want to fall. If you’re not very confident in your balancing capabilities, ask for help or hire a professional to do it for you.

The bottom line

Having a roof over our heads (literally) is essential to leading a normal life. Replacing and fixing damaged roofs can be extremely costly and difficult to pull off. Therefore, there is nothing more important than learning how to maintain your roof properly. Whatever you do, make sure to inspect both the inside and the outside of your roof frequently, remove the leaves and the moss, and know to recognize all the possible roofing issues. If you feel that the damage on the roof is more than you can handle, call the pros, and save yourself from any unnecessary trouble.