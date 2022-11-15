10 Tourist Attractions You Have to Visit in Rhodes

Some of the tourist attractions you have to visit in Rhodes include the ancient ruins of Lindos, the crystal clear waters of Calypso Bay, the picturesque village of Moni Lavra, the vineyards of Kythira, the mountainous landscapes of Pafos, the stunning beaches of Faliraki and Kos, and the lively nightlife of Rhodes Town.

Mon Repos

Mon Repos is a small village located on the outskirts of Rhodes, nestled among olive trees and overlooking the Aegean Sea. The villagers here are known for their organic farming and produce some of the most delicious olives in Greece. If you’re looking for a quiet place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of Rhodes, Mon Repos is definitely worth a visit. You can wander around the winding streets or take a swim in the crystal-clear water. When it comes to visiting all of the beautiful places, rent a car Rhodes airport is the best way to explore the island.

Paleokastritsa

Paleokastritsa is a town located in the eastern part of the island of Rhodes. Its history can be traced back to the 4th century BC, when it was founded by the Dorian Greeks. Today, Paleokastritsa is home to a number of museums, including the Municipal Museum of Paleokastritsa and the National Archaeological Museum of Rhodes.

Gazi Antique Town

Gazi Antique Town is one of the most popular tourist attractions on Rhodes. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and contains some of the best examples of Ottoman architecture in Europe. The town was founded in the 15th century and has since been restored to its former glory.

Kasos

Some of the most popular attractions on Kasos are the Pefkos Beach, the Agios Stefanos Beach, and the Kastelli Beach. Each of these beaches has its own unique character, and they all offer stunning views of the surrounding islands.

Ayia Napa

Ayia Napa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Rhodes. It is a small town located on the southeast coast of the island, close to where the Saronic Gulf meets the Mediterranean Sea. Ayia Napa is known for its sandy beaches and clear waters, which make it a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and fishing.

Agios Stefanos

If you are looking for a place to relax and take in some stunning natural scenery, look no further than Agios Stefanos. This small town sits atop a coastal ridge overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and offers visitors stunning views of both Rhodes Town and the Aegean Islands.

Fira

Fira, the capital of Rhodes, is a bustling city with plenty to see and do. It’s home to impressive ancient ruins, lively nightlife, and refreshing beaches.

Oia

Oia, the most popular tourist destination on Rhodes, is a small town filled with old ruins, beautiful beaches and crystal clear waters. The town is located on the east coast of the island and offers stunning views of the Aegean Sea. It’s also home to several restaurants and bars that are perfect for enjoying a relaxing day by the sea.

Monastery of Filerimos

The monastery is famed for its iconography and frescoes. The exterior of the Church of Saint John the Baptist has a colorful and intricate fresco dating from 1427-1431, depicting the Birth of Christ and other saints. There are also numerous icons and manuscripts dating back to the 15th century kept in the Church Treasury.

Valley of Butterflies Rhodes

The Valley of Butterflies is a nature reserve in the municipality of Rhodes, on the island of Rhodes. It occupies an area of 9 ha and is part of the wider Vathy mountain range. It is home to a wide variety of butterflies, including the common blue, brown-tailed forest, orange-tip and chalkhill blue butterflies.

Conclusion

Rhodes is a beautiful city with lots to offer tourists, and this list of 10 tourist attractions will help you get started. From ancient ruins to stunning beaches, Rhodes has something for everyone. If you are planning a trip to Rhodes soon, be sure to add these attractions to your itinerary!