5 Tips for Planning an Affordable Family Vacation to Curacao

Traveling is one of those other, less important things that give our lives a little more meaning, especially since we live in a world where we are constantly in some kind of a hurry. Going on vacation with those we care the most about is always the preferable option and for plenty of reasons. It is the best way to get both, escape from crowdedness and fast-paced business world on the one hand, and get a little more time to spend with your significant other and your kids on the other hand. Now, for those planning a trip with their kids, depending on how old they are, it can get a little bit intimidating, as we, as parents, simply care and worry about even those so-called unnecessary things, and that’s understandable, as it simply comes with the job. That is also one of the main reasons why people tend to go somewhere close, or at least somewhere where they already know what to expect, somewhere familiar.

Planning a vacation

Even though this belief is common, in reality, a much better experience comes with exploring and learning more about new countries, new things, and customs. That’s because the more we travel and meet other people from all parts of the world, the more we grow as human beings. As for planing the trip, after deciding where to go, there are plenty of other aspects to cover like, finding the right hotel and booking one, booking the flight, browsing the best excursions, etc., but there is also something that plays a huge decision-making role in our lives, and that’s price. The price is one of the main concerns, and also another reason why people tend to go to places that are near, but if there is one benefit of living in this modern world, that’s about having so many options, which is why even going to some island far away can be more than affordable.

A Beautiful Caribbean Paradise called Curacao

With the first mention of some islands, most people think about Ibiza, Cuba, Jamaica, Hawai, as these destinations really are the most exotic ones, but one island, one place that really has something for everyone, no matter the age, is Curacao. Yes, this relatively small island is part of the ABC islands, with the other two being Aruba and Bonaire, and it is placed just outside of Venezuela. Depending on where you live, traveling to this island can take several hours, but coming here with your whole family is one of the best decisions you could make and also one of the most affordable ones. Yes, the overall costs will surprise you, and in a good way, of course. If you don’t believe us, just click here and find everything you may need, along with some more info on the best excursions and near places to visit while staying here, like the yacht trip to Klein Curacao. Of course, there are also many other ways to make your voyage even more pleasant and more affordable, so let’s check some of them.

Find accommodation

Once you decide to visit Curacao, it will not be difficult to find the perfect place to stay because this amazing island has a great offer, and everyone can find something that suits them the best. Avoid planning a trip without booking the accommodation, since it is one of the astonishing tourist attractions, which means that it is full of tourists, so it can be pretty challenging to find the place to stay once you get there. The best solution is to book in advance because it is the only way to be sure that the accommodation will wait for you, and you can find something that fits into your budget.

Go on trips that are not paid

There are many things to do around Curacao, and the great thing is that we do not need to spend any money on many of them. It is a great way to fulfill free time, learn more about the island itself, and save some money at the same time. We can choose between various activities and find those that suit us the best to make the whole vacation more active, and we can save our money for something else. Besides these activities and trips that are not paid for, we can also choose between paid ones that have the price which suits our budget.

Explore restaurants

This vivid place has a lot of restaurants that offer us amazing food, and it can be pretty challenging to find those that are perfect for us because there are too many of them. The best way is to explore them before where we decide where we will eat to avoid being surprised with the bill after the meal. These restaurants offer us various dishes for a different price, and we need to check them to make sure that it is within our budget.

Rent a car

One of the best ways to visit the whole island without depending on public transport is to rent a car. In that way, you will save a lot of money, and get the chance to see everything this place has to offer. It is a much cheaper option than using public transport or taxies, and it gives more freedom because it is up to you to plan your trips however you want. This island has many distant places worth seeing, and having a car is the best way to do that.

Do not buy bottled water

One of the best ways to save some money during our stay in Curacao is to drink tap water. Many people make a mistake and buy bottled water, but there is no reason for that because the water all around Curacao is safe to drink. Since Curacao is known as a warm island, it is most likely that we will drink a lot of water, and not paying for it is a great way to have more money for exploring and enjoying.