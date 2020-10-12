4 Reasons Why The Adult Industry Is Benefiting From The Social Distancing World In 2020

The coronavirus pandemic took us all by surprise at the start of 2020. Right now, it is October and not a lot of things have changed. So many countries are still struggling against this virus and it seems like the battle will continue even in 2021. The quarantine period made most of us feel alone, bored, and sometimes even scared. This is an awful time for a lot of people. But, it hasn’t been so bad for everyone. Believe it or not, the adult industry is benefiting from this social distancing world.

Since so many of us are stuck at home, with no idea what to do, our only choice is to use online delivery services. That is why so many businesses that offer such services during this period started to grow by a huge margin. This is especially true for the adult industry because people are alone at home and some kind of companionship.

It is very normal for a person to feel alone after being closed around four walls for several months. I can imagine just how difficult it can be for those that currently do not have a partner. Fortunately, many companies in the adult industry are here to help people with that. With real-life sex dolls, sex toys, vibrators, dildos, sex robots, sex companions, and all kinds of other items, they can make your life much more interesting and exciting.

In this article, I want to specifically talk about this industry and the reasons why the coronavirus pandemic helped it grow.

1. People are lonely

I already mentioned previously that it is very normal for anyone to feel alone during this time. I do not know about you, but in my country and in my city, I had to be on lockdown for almost four or five months. I simply did not know what to do with myself because I was so bored. I had to work from home, I played video games, had to watch TV at home and everything they did had to be done at home.

If you have had a similar or the same experience, you can understand just how difficult it can be without a partner. Not being sexually active for such a long time can be very frustrating. People require sexual activity because it helps them with stress and even helps them deal better with certain problems.

The adult industry and the companies producing sex dolls used this information to their advantage. By offering free shipping, fast deliveries, and interesting products, they quickly started selling all kinds of sex toys and dolls around the world.

So many men and women felt the need for physical and sexual contact which is why they started ordering a lot of vibrators or sex dolls. That kind of physical contact without the risk of the virus can easily be achieved with lifelike sex dolls like the ones on sexyrealsexdolls.com.

You can imagine just how much profit this entire industry made in these past six months or more.

2. Nothing interesting to watch on TV

Currently, a lot of things in the world are entirely frozen. A lot of companies and even large conglomerates are still waiting for this pandemic to and, so they can finally continue with their work properly.

A great example of a large industry that had to take a break was Hollywood. So many movies and a lot of your favorite TV shows had to be put on hold. No one is willing to risk their health for work. That is the reason why a lot of famous actors and actresses decided to put their projects on hold and just stay at home.

In other words, the life of the people in lockdown suddenly got even more boring because there is nothing interesting or new to watch on TV. I noticed that Netflix has not released anything intriguing in this past half a year.

However, for porn websites, it is the complete opposite. Since porn movies and homemade videos are not usually film with a lot of production value, they can be done at home. Adult actresses and actors have been recording themselves at home and people are in love with these videos. Pornhub has reported an enormous increase in daily and monthly users and 2020.

Since people have no idea what to watch on TV, they resort to watching porn and using sex dolls. Ultimately, this is very beneficial to the entire adult industry.

3. Cam girls have more free time

Cam girls are also on lockdown, but for them, the entire experience during this pandemic is a lot different than what most of us have experienced. These women also have to stay at home almost every single day, but they can also work from home every single day.

Usually, cam girls treat camming as a secondary job or hobby that can bring a nice paycheck that could help with utility bills or other important expenses. But, since all of us are forced to stay at home, that means that cam girls have as much free time as they want. In other words, they have the ability to make their streaming hobby their primary job.

And that is exactly what every cam girl did. Websites such as Chaturbate, MyFreeCams, and many others have reported an increase in stream time and viewers.

4. Healthier sexual relationships

Obviously, married and not married couples have a lot more sex because they have a lot more free time. This can be very helpful for any relationship. That is why a lot of experts always claim that every couple needs a healthy sexual relationship.

But what exactly is a healthy sexual relationship? Is it the frequency of sex between a couple? Or maybe it is the amount of experimenting they are willing to do? Well, I think it is a combination of these two factors. Since so many people have improved their sexual relationship with their partners, they are willing to experiment a lot more with porn, dildos, sex dolls, and other sex toys. So, again, the entire adult industry is benefiting from all of this.

As you can see, these are very good reasons why the adult industry is benefiting from the social distancing world will stop