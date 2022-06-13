Can You 3D Scan With Your Phone – 2022 Guide

We all love to see good 3D photos online, but did you know that you can do it yourself with the help of your phone? OK, some of us knew about iPhone features – but you also have the option to do 3D scanning on your Android phone and by using some apps that can turn out to be pretty handy. See our 2022 guide to see how you can scan 3D by using a smartphone.

3D Scanning

Every object or being has its physical characteristics. The 3D scanning procedure is when we collect data on all these physical characteristics. This sort of scanning is done by using a specific method called photogrammetry. That is an exceptional method of capturing or photographing an object you wish to immortalize in 3D.

The essence is that the desired object is scanned from all sides – after which you will turn it into a 3D with the help of special software. It sounds very interesting and fun – but, above all, it can be extremely useful. 3D scanning is most often performed using a device such as a laser, touch probe, or camera. In recent years, our mobile phones have become far more modern, and the cameras built into them are very powerful – so we can apply this method with the help of smartphones.

Can We 3D Scan With The Phone?

The answer to this question is YES. First of all, we should keep in mind that today’s cameras integrated into our phones are far better than before. That allows us to better perceive and photograph the object. So, we can expect a good print of what we want to present in 3D. How can we do that? It’s not that hard, but it takes a little patience. Namely, mobile phones work similarly to manual 3D scanners.

According to www.3d-scantech.com, you need to use manual exposure to take photos of the desired object – and do that from as many different angles as possible. When doing this, try to keep the distance of the camera from the object – and make sure the object you are shooting is in focus, that is, in the middle of the frame.

Let’s say, for a start, it is quite OK to take about fifty photos with a solid overlay of photos within the field of view. However, the more photographs you manage to take – the more likely it is that your 3D model will be more precise and more realistic later. Of course, this method of 3D scanning relies heavily on the software you use, so you need to know something about it.

Software As a Helping Tool

There are a large number of different software used on the market today for 3D scanning. Of course, depending on the software you choose, the price will vary. Some software is quite expensive, but you don’t have to resort to the most expensive options – especially if you’re not a professional who needs it for work.

Sometimes the manufacturers offer you all in one. For example, you may be able to use programs such as SCANN3D for Android or similar – from your phone. Also, you can do it all with the help of smart apps like a 3D creator – which was initially only functional for Sony phone models. However, today, you can download it for any phone model. The 3D Creator app even helps you navigate through different kinds of scans, depending on the object – so you may choose options like selfies, food, free form, etc.

Practice Achieves Routine

While scanning with your phone is certainly not the same as scanning with real 3D scanners – you can still do some pretty good things – so apps are absolutely worth trying. Even though they don’t work like real 3D scanners, our smartphones still can be useful. An additional advantage is that many of these applications are free – and you are allowed to easily share your 3D models with others.

Of course, some applications can assist you in editing and processing photos that you make for your 3D model. Best of all is the ability to practice and test the app – and make the best possible photos that you will later convert into your 3D model. Just like with everything else, practice is here to help you achieve a routine – and that routine can benefit you if you work with a professional 3D scanner later.

What Else Can We Do?

Many users who capture a model on their Android or iPhone device want to edit the taken photos by using an app. That is certainly possible – but still, for many people, the phone is a bit inconvenient for these things. Therefore, you may wonder if such processing of 3D models can be done on your desktop or laptop computer. Of course, it can. Moreover, due to the clarity and better visual experience on a larger screen – the processing of your 3D modeling will probably be even more successful on a computer – with the help of one of the adequate programs for editing 3D models.

Many people do this because they want to immortalize their models with the help of 3D printers. However, when using 3D printers, you need to keep in mind some things like the format you use for printing, etc. With the help of specialized software, you can switch such models to VR, for example, in games. However, for something like this, you need more knowledge and specialized software or applications for this purpose.

Conclusion

So, as we have seen, the 3D scanning process is possible by using the method of photogrammetry – and with the help of our mobile phones. The key is to use a camera – and today’s mobile phones cameras are becoming more and more powerful. Of course, you can do the same procedure with a digital camera, but the phone will work just fine for this purpose.

Although this DIY process is not always easy because you have to take a series of photos from different angles – everything can still be a lot of fun. Of course, with a little bit of enthusiasm and practice, you will reach a stage where the entire process will become a matter of routine for you. After that, all you have to do is convert your photos to 3D with some of the software or applications available.