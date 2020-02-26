Harvey Weinstein Might Never See Prison

While being moved to Rikers Island, where Harvey was expected to be housed until his March 11 sentencing, he was rerouted to the Hospital while experiencing high blood pressure chest pains. He is currently on 10 medications and has had back surgery and is considered disabled by doctors.
Scroll
Related posts
Pippa Middleton Beefing With Selena Gomez?
Star magazine is alleging that Selena Gomez is green with envy over her boyfriend Justin Bieber working on a project with Pippa Middleton. Justin d...
Kim Kardashian’s Father Day Surprise: A Wedding?
Is Kim Kardashian getting married on Father's Day? That's what one website is reporting, and they say they even have evidence to prove it. These are j...
Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
According to the tabloids, Kim Kardashian should have about 19 children by now. The blogs and magazine are always reporting that she's pregnant by som...Newer PostGraphic Kobe Crash scene pictures
Leave a Reply