Harvey Weinstein Might Never See Prison

Harvey Weinstein Might Never See Prison

Rumors Fixed
Zoom Out Zoom In
By
056
11:37 AM February 26, 2020

While being moved to Rikers Island, where Harvey was expected to be housed until his March 11 sentencing, he was rerouted to the Hospital while experiencing high blood pressure chest pains. He is currently on 10 medications and has had back surgery and is considered disabled by doctors.

By Eric@rumorfix.com

Related posts

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

*