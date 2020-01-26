Koby Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a horrible helicopter crash, a report said Sunday Monring.



At age 41, Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports.

There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to TMZ.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those aboard the chopper, according to the report.

Bryant starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and making 18 All-Star Games before retiring after the 2016 season.