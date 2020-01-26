Allison Morris calls the Los Angeles Lakers the Los Angeles N Word?

Ok, so Kobe just died and the internet is going crazy, even more over Allison Morris calling the LA Lakers the LA N word.

Here's a clip from the news you can find on youtube:

But she has an excuse from twitter right after:

"Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. "

Not sure I believe her, but what do you think?